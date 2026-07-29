Royal Bank of Canada Has $918.39 Million Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736,546 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,071,893 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.31% of CRH worth $918,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,873,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,106,927,000 after buying an additional 11,167,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,827,252,000 after buying an additional 5,916,930 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,439,954 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,552,506,000 after acquiring an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,939,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company's 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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