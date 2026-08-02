Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,123 shares of the company's stock after selling 176,652 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of Veralto worth $70,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 31.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock worth $543,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,304 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,798,310 shares of the company's stock worth $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 86.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock worth $226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 997,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 115.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,786 shares of the company's stock worth $148,704,000 after purchasing an additional 900,135 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Veralto Stock Down 0.4%

Veralto stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Veralto's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $720,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,597,109.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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