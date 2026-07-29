Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in American Express Company $AXP

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740,656 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 298,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of American Express worth $526,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in American Express by 350.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,236,438 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $373,998,000 after acquiring an additional 961,698 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in American Express by 73.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $438,975,000 after buying an additional 616,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.95.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $333.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.35. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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