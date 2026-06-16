Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Shares Acquired by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 2,568.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Twin City Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $198.93 on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $126.02 and a 12-month high of $201.74. The company has a market capitalization of $276.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $182.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.24.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada's payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Bank Of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Bank Of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here