Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,996 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of Oshkosh worth $46,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,945.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 425,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 404,788 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock worth $240,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $7,432,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $127,907,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $142.78 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $180.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.24. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Oshkosh's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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