Royal Bank of Canada Sells 186,965 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 186,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 651,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $230,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,741 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 85,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $2,322,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,703. This trade represents a 46.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares in the company, valued at $13,507,067.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $468.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $391.97 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $346.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $556.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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