Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,434 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125,882 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 23,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.62% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $473,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.22.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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