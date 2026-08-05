Royal Bank of Canada Sells 425,576 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,778 shares of the company's stock after selling 425,576 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.53% of Floor & Decor worth $29,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.42.

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Floor & Decor Stock Up 6.4%

Floor & Decor stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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