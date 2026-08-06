Royal Bank of Canada Sells 43,945 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,981 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 43,945 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.64% of Dorman Products worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dorman Products alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $141.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.98. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.19. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $582.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Dorman Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dorman Products wasn't on the list.

While Dorman Products currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here