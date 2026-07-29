Royal Bank of Canada Sells 545,236 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847,918 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 545,236 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.36% of Cheniere Energy worth $808,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion milestone: Cheniere received approval to introduce natural gas into its final LNG expansion plant. This advances commissioning and supports the company’s longer-term growth in LNG production and exports. Cheniere gets approval to introduce natural gas into final LNG expansion plant

Cheniere received approval to introduce natural gas into its final LNG expansion plant. This advances commissioning and supports the company’s longer-term growth in LNG production and exports. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: Cheniere declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or approximately $2.22 annualized, payable August 18 to shareholders of record August 10. The roughly 0.9% yield provides a modest income return and signals continued shareholder distributions. Cheniere Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cheniere declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or approximately $2.22 annualized, payable August 18 to shareholders of record August 10. The roughly 0.9% yield provides a modest income return and signals continued shareholder distributions. Neutral Sentiment: Constructive LNG backdrop: Coverage highlights strong global LNG export demand and Cheniere’s positioning to benefit from the broader natural-gas export boom. However, the company remains exposed to commodity prices, project execution and elevated leverage.

Coverage highlights strong global LNG export demand and Cheniere’s positioning to benefit from the broader natural-gas export boom. However, the company remains exposed to commodity prices, project execution and elevated leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Several other items focused on EQT, Expand Energy and Chevron rather than Cheniere and are unlikely to have a direct effect on LNG shares. The available news does not identify a specific negative development explaining the session’s weakness.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $252.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $300.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average is $243.20.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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