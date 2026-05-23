Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 373.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock worth $9,728,810,000 after acquiring an additional 461,990 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $4,806,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,231.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Trending Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reported a strong Q1 2026 with $4.50 billion in revenue, 11% year-over-year growth, and GAAP EPS of $3.48, topping guidance. The company also said demand remains resilient and that WAVE season bookings hit a record, which supports the bullish case for future cruise pricing and occupancy. Article

Royal Caribbean reported a strong Q1 2026 with $4.50 billion in revenue, 11% year-over-year growth, and GAAP EPS of $3.48, topping guidance. The company also said demand remains resilient and that WAVE season bookings hit a record, which supports the bullish case for future cruise pricing and occupancy. Neutral Sentiment: The company reiterated roughly 10% revenue growth and higher net yields, but also pointed to geopolitical and environmental headwinds, suggesting execution remains solid while risks stay elevated. Article

The company reiterated roughly 10% revenue growth and higher net yields, but also pointed to geopolitical and environmental headwinds, suggesting execution remains solid while risks stay elevated. Negative Sentiment: Truist Financial lowered its price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) from $318 to $297 and kept a hold rating, signaling less upside than before despite still being above the current share price. Article

Truist Financial lowered its price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) from $318 to $297 and kept a hold rating, signaling less upside than before despite still being above the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded RCL from hold to strong sell, and separately cut estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and Q1 2027 earnings, adding to near-term pressure on the stock. Article

Zacks Research downgraded RCL from hold to strong sell, and separately cut estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and Q1 2027 earnings, adding to near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: News that Mexico rejected Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day water park project adds another regulatory setback, which could weigh on expansion plans and investor confidence. Article

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $257.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.69. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,858 shares of company stock valued at $358,605,301. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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