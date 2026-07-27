Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,961 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 3.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $34,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $293.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $362.00 to $327.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.05.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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