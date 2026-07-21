Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,044 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $538,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock worth $10,088,156,000 after buying an additional 3,215,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $456,752,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25,747.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,202,161 shares of the company's stock worth $335,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock worth $5,627,669,000 after acquiring an additional 920,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,416,425 shares of the company's stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 465,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.1%

RCL stock opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $346.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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