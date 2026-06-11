Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,784 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $135,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean officially welcomed Legend of the Seas into its Icon Class fleet, reinforcing its growth pipeline and giving investors a reminder of strong future capacity and brand momentum. Article Title

Royal Caribbean officially welcomed into its Icon Class fleet, reinforcing its growth pipeline and giving investors a reminder of strong future capacity and brand momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company and Alaska Railroad celebrated the official opening of a new cruise terminal in Seward, Alaska, which supports better guest flow and strengthens its Alaska cruise operations. Article Title

The company and Alaska Railroad celebrated the official opening of a new cruise terminal in Seward, Alaska, which supports better guest flow and strengthens its Alaska cruise operations. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Broker initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $320 price target , signaling continued analyst confidence in Royal Caribbean's long-term demand outlook. Article Title

Freedom Broker initiated coverage with a rating and a , signaling continued analyst confidence in Royal Caribbean's long-term demand outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Caribbean also highlighted a community-focused initiative in Seward, awarding Exit Glacier Greenhouses as a 2026 Port Partners accelerator winner; this is positive for local relations but unlikely to move the stock meaningfully. Article Title

Royal Caribbean also highlighted a community-focused initiative in Seward, awarding Exit Glacier Greenhouses as a 2026 Port Partners accelerator winner; this is positive for local relations but unlikely to move the stock meaningfully. Negative Sentiment: RCL fell more than the broader market, with articles noting the shares have lagged other consumer discretionary stocks, suggesting investors are rotating away from the name despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $344.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $269.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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