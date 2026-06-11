Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock worth $9,728,810,000 after purchasing an additional 461,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company's stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the company's stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $344.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCL

More Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean officially welcomed Legend of the Seas into its Icon Class fleet, reinforcing its growth pipeline and giving investors a reminder of strong future capacity and brand momentum. Article Title

Royal Caribbean officially welcomed into its Icon Class fleet, reinforcing its growth pipeline and giving investors a reminder of strong future capacity and brand momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company and Alaska Railroad celebrated the official opening of a new cruise terminal in Seward, Alaska, which supports better guest flow and strengthens its Alaska cruise operations. Article Title

The company and Alaska Railroad celebrated the official opening of a new cruise terminal in Seward, Alaska, which supports better guest flow and strengthens its Alaska cruise operations. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Broker initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $320 price target , signaling continued analyst confidence in Royal Caribbean's long-term demand outlook. Article Title

Freedom Broker initiated coverage with a rating and a , signaling continued analyst confidence in Royal Caribbean's long-term demand outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Caribbean also highlighted a community-focused initiative in Seward, awarding Exit Glacier Greenhouses as a 2026 Port Partners accelerator winner; this is positive for local relations but unlikely to move the stock meaningfully. Article Title

Royal Caribbean also highlighted a community-focused initiative in Seward, awarding Exit Glacier Greenhouses as a 2026 Port Partners accelerator winner; this is positive for local relations but unlikely to move the stock meaningfully. Negative Sentiment: RCL fell more than the broader market, with articles noting the shares have lagged other consumer discretionary stocks, suggesting investors are rotating away from the name despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $269.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $271.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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