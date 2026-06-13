Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 49,299 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,890 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $226,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,734 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $868,667,000 after purchasing an additional 791,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739,444 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $651.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $571.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $411.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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