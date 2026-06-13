Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 42,518 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,722 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $196,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,143,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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