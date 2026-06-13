Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 539,172 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 105.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,625 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 539,172 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Qualcomm worth $179,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Amundi increased its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $211.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,068,737.40. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $184.29.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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