Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,635 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Progressive worth $238,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 106.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $202.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $189.20 and a 12-month high of $269.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,600. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,355. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here