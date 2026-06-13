Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 11,317 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332,537 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $133,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,127,000 after purchasing an additional 128,712 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2,373.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 137,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 131,492 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,658,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $465,723,000 after buying an additional 264,415 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here