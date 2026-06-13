Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,241 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $100,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $618,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,943,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 555,759 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $282.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.77 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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