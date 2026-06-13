Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,101 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,306 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $129,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,234,000 after buying an additional 211,040 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1%

International Business Machines stock opened at $271.77 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here