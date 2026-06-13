Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,172 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,423 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $146,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $417.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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