Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,021 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Intuit worth $223,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuit by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 0.1%

Intuit stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.01 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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