Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 54,005 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $178,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 566.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company's 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

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Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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