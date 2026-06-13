Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,269 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,723 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $143,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $83.67 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here