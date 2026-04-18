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Royce Otc Micro $RMT is Shaker Financial Services LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Royce Otc Micro logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shaker Financial Services trimmed its stake in Royce Otc Micro by 8.7% to 829,682 shares, but RMT still represents about 2.7% of Shaker's portfolio and is its 2nd largest position (Shaker owns 1.58% of RMT worth $8.65M).
  • Royce Otc Micro paid a quarterly dividend of $0.19 on March 30 (ex-dividend March 12), equal to $0.76 annualized and a yield of roughly 5.8%.
  • RMT shares opened at $13.06, trading within a one-year range of $7.62–$13.14 with a 50-day/200-day SMA of $11.91/$11.10, and about 34.98% of the stock is held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Royce Otc Micro.

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 79,376 shares during the period. Royce Otc Micro accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 1.58% of Royce Otc Micro worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 85,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 101,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 11.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance

Shares of RMT opened at $13.06 on Friday. Royce Otc Micro has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.

Royce Otc Micro Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc NYSE: RMT is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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