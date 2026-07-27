RPD Fund Management LLC Has $102.85 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

RPD Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,199,109 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,570,791 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up approximately 33.6% of RPD Fund Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RPD Fund Management LLC owned 5.63% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $102,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTM. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTM stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $860.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo spotlighted multiple customer wins showing its platform helped organizations save time, improve targeting, and generate revenue or donations, which supports the investment case for its AI GTM software. Phoenix Children's Foundation Halves Its Prospecting Time with ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo spotlighted multiple customer wins showing its platform helped organizations save time, improve targeting, and generate revenue or donations, which supports the investment case for its AI GTM software. Positive Sentiment: Xactly said ZoomInfo data improved account scoring, with most wins and marketing-qualified leads coming from top-tier accounts, highlighting product effectiveness and potential customer retention benefits. Xactly Improved Account Scoring with ZoomInfo

Xactly said ZoomInfo data improved account scoring, with most wins and marketing-qualified leads coming from top-tier accounts, highlighting product effectiveness and potential customer retention benefits. Positive Sentiment: Arena and other customers said ZoomInfo generated enough business impact to quickly cover contract costs or contribute meaningfully to recurring revenue, suggesting strong ROI for the platform. How Arena Covered Its Entire ZoomInfo Contract Cost in the First Month

Arena and other customers said ZoomInfo generated enough business impact to quickly cover contract costs or contribute meaningfully to recurring revenue, suggesting strong ROI for the platform. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders and investor alerts tied to the ongoing securities class action against ZoomInfo, which keeps legal overhang and potential damages in focus for shareholders. Class Action Deadline Alert

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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