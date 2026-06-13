RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 492,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 118,402 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

PLTR stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,479,158.87. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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