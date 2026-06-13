RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,742 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 2.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and providing a supportive fundamental backdrop for the stock.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for ExxonMobil, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and providing a supportive fundamental backdrop for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Reports that ExxonMobil is exploring potential acquisition targets, including Australia’s Woodside Energy Group, suggest management may be looking to expand its natural gas footprint and pursue growth through M&A. Article: Exxon Mobil evaluates potential buyout of Australia Woodside Energy, Bloomberg News reports

Reports that ExxonMobil is exploring potential acquisition targets, including Australia’s Woodside Energy Group, suggest management may be looking to expand its natural gas footprint and pursue growth through M&A. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary describing ExxonMobil as a “constructive” value idea, along with articles highlighting its low debt and ability to handle business uncertainty, points to continued appeal as a defensive energy name.

Investor commentary describing ExxonMobil as a “constructive” value idea, along with articles highlighting its low debt and ability to handle business uncertainty, points to continued appeal as a defensive energy name. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy stocks were higher late Friday, which likely lifted ExxonMobil along with the sector. Article: Sector Update: Energy Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Broader energy stocks were higher late Friday, which likely lifted ExxonMobil along with the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters and other outlets also reported that ExxonMobil’s head of global trading is set to retire, but the move looks more like a routine leadership change than a major business disruption. Article: Exxon Mobil set to place Alex Volkov as head of global trading, sources say

Reuters and other outlets also reported that ExxonMobil’s head of global trading is set to retire, but the move looks more like a routine leadership change than a major business disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noting ExxonMobil’s strong one-year share gains may reinforce the stock’s valuation debate, but they are unlikely to be the main driver of near-term trading.

Articles noting ExxonMobil’s strong one-year share gains may reinforce the stock’s valuation debate, but they are unlikely to be the main driver of near-term trading. Negative Sentiment: Exxon’s planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex could create temporary operational noise, though the notice did not suggest a major outage or earnings issue. Article: Exxon plans work at Beaumont, Texas complex, says online notice

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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