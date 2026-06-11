RTX Corporation $RTX is Capital Wealth Planning LLC's 5th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290,398 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 256,384 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 5.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.32% of RTX worth $793,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $183.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $135.43 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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