RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341,915 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of RTX worth $429,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

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Trending Headlines about RTX

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RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.46. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.47 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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