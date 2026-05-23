RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:RTX opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. The stock has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here