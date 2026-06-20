RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,483 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in RTX were worth $110,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX opened at $186.07 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.47 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group cut their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

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About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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