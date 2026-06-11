RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,740 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,834 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in RTX were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,456 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $150,078,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after acquiring an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Down 2.2%

RTX stock opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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