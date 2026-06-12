RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,438 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $34,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from hold to moderate buy , a bullish signal that can support investor confidence in the stock. Zacks.com

Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from to , a bullish signal that can support investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for RTX for both FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting improved profitability expectations and a potentially stronger valuation outlook.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their earnings estimates for RTX for both FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting improved profitability expectations and a potentially stronger valuation outlook. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit announced a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should help expand service capacity and capture more airline aftermarket demand. RTX's Collins Aerospace expands Malaysia MRO hub with $63M investment

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit announced a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should help expand service capacity and capture more airline aftermarket demand. Neutral Sentiment: RTX has also been drawing investor attention on market news and stock-screening platforms, indicating elevated interest but no major new fundamental catalyst on its own. RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

RTX has also been drawing investor attention on market news and stock-screening platforms, indicating elevated interest but no major new fundamental catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Several of the other headlines provided were about Nvidia’s RTX-branded products and gaming hardware, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense business and are unlikely to materially help the stock. RTX 5000 is not what it seems!

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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