RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,192 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $50,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $193.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,728 shares of company stock worth $14,661,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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