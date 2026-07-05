RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,834 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.98 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.46 and a 200-day moving average of $190.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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