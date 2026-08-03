RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,460 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,239 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of RTX worth $154,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after acquiring an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,626,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Trading Up 0.2%

RTX stock opened at $215.58 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.61 and a 12-month high of $221.34. The business's 50-day moving average is $191.15 and its 200 day moving average is $193.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $290.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $1,016,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,774,193.38. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,852,444.61. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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