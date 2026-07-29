RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,780 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of RTX worth $151,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $1,016,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,193.38. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $3,304,375 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE RTX opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.61 and a fifty-two week high of $221.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.65. The stock has a market cap of $294.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RTX's payout ratio is 51.41%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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