Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Stake Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 11,299.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,736 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,326 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Rubrik were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rubrik by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after buying an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rubrik by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $97,828,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 1,284.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,286 shares of the company's stock worth $57,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at $25,802,183.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares in the company, valued at $28,424,382.69. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,002 shares of company stock valued at $21,768,921. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBRK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rubrik

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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