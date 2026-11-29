Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 2,464.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,115 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 215,374 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Rubrik worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Rubrik by 32.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 715,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,909,000 after purchasing an additional 175,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,448 shares of the company's stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Rubrik by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,025 shares of the company's stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 37.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,372 shares of the company's stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 35.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,400 shares of the company's stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $112.89 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $139.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $427.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rubrik from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Rubrik from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.33.

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Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $1,513,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 272,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,181,287.04. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $980,611.74. The trade was a 56.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,012. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc. provides data security and cyber resilience software for organizations managing information across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. Its platform is designed to help customers protect data, monitor for threats and recover operations after cyberattacks or other disruptions. The company's Rubrik Security Cloud platform brings together data protection, threat detection and cyber recovery capabilities. Its services include backup and recovery, ransomware protection and tools to help organizations restore data and applications.

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