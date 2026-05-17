Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Stock Holdings Boosted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,851 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.30% of Rubrik worth $45,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the company's stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Get Rubrik alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $502,219.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $643,897.19. This represents a 354.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $610,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $258,148.44. This represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 203,113 shares of company stock worth $10,160,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of RBRK opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rubrik and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rubrik

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rubrik, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rubrik wasn't on the list.

While Rubrik currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here