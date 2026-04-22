Ruffer LLP Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 567,615 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $64,678,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.9% of Ruffer LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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