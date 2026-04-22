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Ruffer LLP Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Brookfield logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Brookfield Corporation by 50.0% in Q4, purchasing 28,250 additional shares to hold 84,750 shares worth $3.895 million.
  • Several large institutions—such as Lone Pine Capital (up 81.1% to 10.18M shares), TD Waterhouse Canada (up 58.0%), and Baillie Gifford (up 45.4%)—added substantial positions, leaving 61.60% of the stock owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Brookfield beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.67 vs. $0.61), raised its quarterly dividend to $0.07 (annualized $0.28, ~0.6% yield), and has a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with a $55.65 price target.
  • Interested in Brookfield? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,181,348 shares of the company's stock worth $698,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,963 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,104,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,078,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,353 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Brookfield by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,013,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,270 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,118,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BN opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brookfield Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield's payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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