Ruffer LLP Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the company's stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,830 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company's stock worth $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,952 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 506,585 shares of the company's stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.93.

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Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CZR opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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