Ruffer LLP Purchases New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,372,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.46% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,837,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 263.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 567,300 shares of the company's stock worth $54,415,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 212.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,589 shares of the company's stock worth $48,016,000 after buying an additional 340,228 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $25,328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company's stock worth $49,333,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Signet Jewelers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.00.

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Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.3%

SIG opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of ($4,468.50) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.32%.Signet Jewelers's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Signet Jewelers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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