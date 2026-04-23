Ruffer LLP Purchases Shares of 130,065 Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,065 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.38% of Dave & Buster's Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,291 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

In other news, SVP Steve Klohn sold 6,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $102,668.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,255.43. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $449.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.56 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.83.

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About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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