Ruffer LLP Sells 55,457 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 55,457 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company's stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK - Get Free Report) TSE: TECK last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources's payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TECK. Truist Financial set a $67.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Teck Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.67.

View Our Latest Report on TECK

Key Stories Impacting Teck Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Teck Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ Analyst Blog says Teck and Lundin are benefiting from strong copper prices and sector tailwinds, putting both miners in position to deliver potential Q1 earnings surprises. The Zacks Analyst Blog Teck and Lundin

Zacks’ Analyst Blog says Teck and Lundin are benefiting from strong copper prices and sector tailwinds, putting both miners in position to deliver potential Q1 earnings surprises. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks piece explicitly lists TECK as one of two copper names likely to beat Q1 estimates, citing tight supply and firm demand driving copper prices and revenue upside despite cost pressure. 2 Copper Stocks Likely to Pull Off Earnings Surprises in Q1

Another Zacks piece explicitly lists TECK as one of two copper names likely to beat Q1 estimates, citing tight supply and firm demand driving copper prices and revenue upside despite cost pressure. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research has repeatedly raised Teck’s near-term and FY EPS forecasts (multiple quarters and FY2026/2027), and retains a "Strong-Buy" view — a clear analyst-driven catalyst if earnings track these upgrades (no single article link provided).

Zacks Research has repeatedly raised Teck’s near-term and FY EPS forecasts (multiple quarters and FY2026/2027), and retains a "Strong-Buy" view — a clear analyst-driven catalyst if earnings track these upgrades (no single article link provided). Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate substantially, supporting the narrative that consensus earnings power for Teck is moving higher (analyst note referenced in the feed).

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate substantially, supporting the narrative that consensus earnings power for Teck is moving higher (analyst note referenced in the feed). Neutral Sentiment: Teck is selling the Smucker property in the Ambler district to Valhalla Metals to consolidate project ownership—a move that may monetize or de‑risk a non-core asset but is unlikely to materially change near‑term commodity exposure. Valhalla Metals to Acquire Smucker Property

Teck is selling the Smucker property in the Ambler district to Valhalla Metals to consolidate project ownership—a move that may monetize or de‑risk a non-core asset but is unlikely to materially change near‑term commodity exposure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction is negative today: despite bullish analyst revisions, the stock is down — likely reflecting profit-taking after recent gains, valuation concerns (TECK’s P/E and PEG are elevated versus long‑run averages), and ongoing cost/operational risks that could temper upside if copper weakens.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

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