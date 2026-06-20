Ruggaard & Associates LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ruggaard & Associates LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. President Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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